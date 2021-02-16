Josephine Kuntz (February 13, 1928 – February 13, 2021)

Josephine Kuntz, 93, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 62 years and a former resident of North Dakota.

Mrs. Kuntz was born February 13, 1928 on her family farm near Hebron, North Dakota; the daughter of Jacob Berger and Elizabeth Yantzer.

She attended schools in North Dakota.

Josephine married Andrew Kuntz at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in North Dakota in 1950; Andrew preceded her in death on May 11, 1995 in Yuma, Arizona.

Mrs. Kuntz worked for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for 10 years in food service until her retirement in 1995.

Josephine was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, Young at Hearts Senior Center, worked at Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen and Meals on Wheels.

She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren; crocheting; craft fairs; holiday dinners, and playing games.

Survivors include three daughters, Beatrice Turcato and husband Bruce of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Berna McWhorter and husband Steve of Rock Springs; Brenda Jensen of DeRidder, Louisiana; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Kuntz was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son, Dennis Kuntz; one daughter, Bernetta Kuntz; twin brother, Joe Berger; son-in-law, Tom Jensen; as well as several brothers and sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Friday, February 19, 2021 at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 5:00 P.M. Thursday at the church. Interment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Masks and Social Distancing will be required.

