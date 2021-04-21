Josiah “Joe” Samuel Griffith (June 14, 1996 – March 29, 2021)

Josiah “Joe” Samuel Griffith, 24, passed away March 29, 2021 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 5 years and a former resident of Rawlins, Wyoming.

He was born June 14, 1996 in Jackson, Wyoming; the son of Joe Griffith and Tonya Griffith.

Joe attended schools in Hanna Wyoming and was a 2013 graduate of the HEM High School.

He worked as a Pipeline Welder for Wyutex for the last two years.

Joe was very passionate member of the Dead Men Motorcycle Club; he was also fluent in German and Spanish. Joe loved Harley Davidson Motorcycles, fishing, playing guitar and joining his brother for their annual deer hunting trip.

He was loyal to his friends and would do anything to help a friend or family member in need. Joe will be greatly missed by those who called him; brother, son or friend.

Following Cremation, Private family services will be conducted.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com