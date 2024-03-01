Joyce Arlene Langford (September 25, 1942 – February 22, 2024)

Joyce Arlene Langford (Deichmueller) passed away peacefully on February 22, 2024, at Circle of Life Hospice, in Bentonville, Arkansas. She passed with her beloved daughter Elizabeth by her side, at the age of 81. She was born on September 25, 1942, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Joyce was a beloved postal carrier for the USPS. She dedicated her life to serving her community and church, spreading love and joy throughout her life. Joyce loved God and her family dearly. She had a passion for baking, painting, hunting, fishing, and playing games with her family and friends. Her warm smile and kind heart will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her three daughters, Elizabeth Ellis and husband Jeff, Connie Martinez, Debbie Sallee, son David Sallee and wife Cathy, brother Robert Bruce Deichmueller and companion Ruthann Nelson, sister Beverly Mondragon and husband Alex, fifteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, twenty-nine nieces and nephews, and many more great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Dorothy Deichmueller, husband Nelson Coffey, son William Sallee, son-in-law David Martinez, sisters Pricilla Stine, Dorothy Finch, brothers Arthur Deichmueller Jr, Richard Deichmueller, Kenneth Deichmueller, niece Tina Stine, nephew John Cory Stine, and great-nieces Kari and Brandi Finch.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350, 88 N 2nd East, Green River, Wyoming.

Joyce’s legacy of love and kindness will forever remain in the hearts of those she touched. May she rest in peace.

My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.

Psalms 73:26

