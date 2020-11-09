Juan Jauregui (March 8, 1958 – October 31, 2020)

Juan Jauregui, 62 passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 25 years and is a former resident of Mexico.

Mr. Jauregui was born March 8, 1958 in Hermosillo Senora Mexico; the son of Trinidad Jauregui Corona and Guadalupe Jimenez.

He attended schools in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Juan worked at Outlaw Inn for 9 years until ill health forced him into retirement.

Mr. Jauregui was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community,

He enjoyed spending time with family, watching soccer, boxing, tinkering with anything he could get his hands on, gardening, and electronics.

Survivors include two brothers, Jose Jauregui J of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Gabriel Jauregui J of Rock Springs; four sisters, Raquel Jauregui J of Rock Springs; Maria Jauregui J of Rock Springs; Dolores Jauregui J of Rock Springs; Micaela Jauregui J of Guadalajara, Mexico; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Jauregui was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Rogelio Jauregui J; two aunts, Eleonor Jimenez; Emillo Jimenez; and one uncle, Fransisco Jimenez.

Following Cremation, services will be conducted at a later date.

