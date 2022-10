Judith Ann (Judy) Taylor Walker passed away on October 22, 2022, in Rock Springs, WY. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Mountain View Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will take place in the Fort Bridger Cemetery.