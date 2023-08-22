Judith Harder (November 24, 1939 – August 18, 2023)

Judith Ann Harder, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Friday, August 18, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past five months and former resident of Elk Point, South Dakota.

She was born November 24, 1939 in Battle Creek, Iowa; the daughter of Henery Mildenstein and Marie Margaret Redenius.

Mrs. Harder attended schools and graduated in Iowa. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Western Iowa Tech Community College.

She married Charles Harder in Elk Point, South Dakota.

Mrs. Harder worked for Gateway Computers for five years as an Installer. She worked for Oscar Meyer for 10 years and retired in 2002 as an Industrial Nurse.

She enjoyed spending time with her family; gardening; puzzles; baking cookies and she was an animal lover.

Survivors include her three sons, David Allen Weiling of Ida Grove, Iowa; Daniel Dean Wieling of Ireton, Iowa; Jeffrey Dwane Wieling and wife Shilo of Ida Grove, Iowa; one daughter, Jody Lynn Campbell and husband Pete of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Gary Mildenstein and wife Linda of South Carolina; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Marie Mildenstein; three sisters; three brothers; one son, Monty and first husband, Paul and second husband, Charlie.

The family respectfully requests donations in Judith’s name to Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place; there will be no services at Judith’s request.

Condolences may be left online at www.vasefuneralhomes.com