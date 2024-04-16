Judith “Judi” Ann Lopez (October 13, 1981 – April 14, 2024)

Judith “Judi” Ann Lopez

Judith “Judi” Ann Lopez, 42, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2024, at her home. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She died following a courageous 24-year battle with illness. She was born October 13, 1981, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Eddie Lopez and Debbie M. Schmidt. Judi attended school in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She loved spending time with her family, especially her children; riding horses; 4-H, and teaching horsemanship to children.

Survivors include her mother, Debbie Lopez of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Izayia Lopez of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter Nevada Lopez and companion Jesse Legarreta of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Ernesto Lopez and wife Karli of Eagle Mountain, Alaska; three sisters, Laurie Achenbach and husband Joe of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Emily Lopez and fiancé Justin Miller of Phoenix, Arizona; Michelle Lopez of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two nieces, Mia Lopez; Sammi Jo Achenbach; three nephews, Corbin Lopez; Noah Achenbach; Ezra Achenbach; several aunts; uncles; cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Eddie Lopez; five uncles, Furtoso Lopez; Elloy Lopez; Doug Schmidt; Kirk Wilson; Paul Martinez two aunts, Georgie Lopez; Eva Lopez; Her horse, Custer; fur baby, Bullet.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at her request.

