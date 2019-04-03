Judith (Judy) L. Walker (November 17, 1941 – March 29, 2019)

Judith (Judy) L. Walker passed away peacefully; surrounded by her husband and family on March 29, 2019 at the age of 77.

Judy was born on November 17, 1941 in Rock Springs, WY to Harry and Elsie (Baker) Cottrell. She attended schools in Rock Springs.

On May 10, 1957 she married Ronald Walker and they were overjoyed to welcome 4 children into their lives. On May 10, 2017 Ron and Judy celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows in front of family.

Judy worked for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for over 30 years, retiring in 2005. During her time at the hospital, she gained many friends who know her to be a very kind woman who had a special place in her heart for everyone. Always wearing a smile, Judy enjoyed baking, traveling, slot machines and spending time with her family.

Judy is survived by her husband and children; Shawna Ortega (Tom), Ron Walker (Tammy), Cheryl Walker all from Rock Springs, Deborah Walker of Bremerton, Washington; sister Sue Dimick (Elmer) of Rock Springs.

Judy is lovingly remembered by her 9 grandchildren; Christie Divine (Ryan), Starla Bushlack (Joe), Lance Ackerman (Tifany Wester), Bryan Foster (Melody), Matthew Foster, Shane Haughey, Jared Walker (Annie), Noelle Nichole Moore, LaShay Miller (Ed Case) and her 14 great grandchildren; Harlin Divine, Stellan, Sareya and Saylah Bushlack ; Rilynn Wester and Jaymz Ackerman; Ronnie and Johnnie Foster, Erik Foster; Hailey, Ever and Sammie Moore; Ciara Miller and Bryanna Logan; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws, Ronald and Mary Walker all of Rock Springs.

Her wishes were to be cremated with no funeral services. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Kidney Foundation. Condolences may be sent to [email protected]