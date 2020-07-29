Judy Sweets (January 5, 1946 – July 24, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 29, 2020) — Judy Sweets, 74, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on January 5, 1946, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Robert Wallace Sweets and Edna May Sweets.

Judy attended Rock Springs High School and graduated with the Class of 1964.

She married John W. Parker Sr. in Rock Springs, Wyoming, on November 15, 1991, they later divorced.

Judy was a very active member of the Rock Springs Christian Church, was a waitress at Sweets Café, and worked as a sales clerk for various Rock Springs Stores. She was also a caregiver for Sweetwater County Rehabilitation Center.

She enjoyed making handcrafts and cooking. She also loved to dance.

Survivors include her sister, Martha Mary Shackelford of Aliso Viejo, California, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Edna Sweets; sisters, Geraldine Tullock, Betty Calhoun, Margaret Washington, Patty Crouch, and Kathryne Jackson; brothers, Robert Jr., Jackie, Jerry, and Clarence Sweets.

Cremation will take place and graveside services will be held at a later date.

