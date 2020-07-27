Judy Wilcox (August 22, 1939 – July 25, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 27, 2020) — Judy Wilcox 80, of Green River, died on July 25, 2020, with family by her side.

She died following a lengthy illness.

Judy Wilcox was born on August 22, 1939, in Rock Springs, the daughter of the late Richard and Hattie (Stoddard) Brown.

She married James Wilcox in an evening ceremony on May 2, 1959, at the First Congregational Church in Rock Springs.

They have three daughters, Connie Wilcox-Timar and husband Kent Timar of Rock Springs, Brenda Wilcox, and Shelley (Wilcox) Rust and husband Pete Rust all of Green River; and three grandchildren, Heather (Wilcox) Larimore and husband Aiden Pierce of South Jordan, Utah, Ryan Rust and wife Kayli Rust of Rock Springs and Dylan Rust and partner Vanessa Munoz of New York City, New York.

Judy is a 1957 Rock Springs High School graduate. She graduated from Parks Business College in 1958 in Denver. She worked for the Colorado High School Activities Association in Denver before returning to Rock Springs in 1959. She was a stay-at-home mom.

The Wilcox’s made their home in Rock Springs until they moved to Green River in 1963.

Judy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing cards, working on her computer, and playing board games.

She was an avid Wyoming Cowboys, Utah Jazz, and Denver Bronco fan.

She was in a number of clubs including Bunco and pinochle.

She also enjoyed traveling with her husband and daughters, until illness and injury would no longer allow.

Judy and Jim were on the Green River Pond and Garden Tour.

Judy was proud of her Scottish heritage and of her family. Judy worked on hers and Jim’s family’s genealogy and with her daughters planned three large family reunions.

She enjoyed celebrating holidays with her family and friends, as well as family reunions and backyard barbecues.

Survivors include her husband, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, and their families, as well as sister-in-law Mary Brown-Volcic and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws James and Norma Wilcox and Vera and Mark Krichbaum, her brother Jack Brown and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A private Funeral Service will be conducted.

The family of Judy Wilcox respectfully request donations be made in her memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

