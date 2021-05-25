Julia Ann (Rodriguez) Skiles (September 8, 1926 – May 22, 2021)

Julia Ann (Rodriguez) Skiles, 94, was taken home to Heaven by the angles on May 22, 2021. She passed away peacefully at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on September 8, 1926 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the second child born to Antonio Esquivel Rodriguez and Juanita Rodriguez who was raised at the home ranch.

She married L.C. Skiles on February 17, 1945. Together they brought four children into the world. He preceded her in death on July 22, 2005.

Julia’s first job was as a seamstress at Finer Cleaners. She made beautiful dresses for prom and winter balls. She was very creative and was a very intelligent businesswoman. She later began teaching ceramics and continued to do so for many years. Julia became the proud owner of the Rocky Mountain Motel for over 28 years.

She loved to spend her time dancing, playing bingo, and traveling to various casinos. She also enjoyed creating beautiful paintings and her garden.

Everyone that knew her loved her great sense of humor and her spunky attitude. She was brave, strong, and loving. If she knew she had company coming she would always make a feast of wonderful food.

Julia was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community, ladies Eagles auxiliary, and the Young at Heart Senior Center. She was a contributor for St. Joseph’s Children’s Home in Torrington, Wyoming, and also for the Vietnam Veterans.

Survivors include brother Anthony Rodrigues of Ogden, UT; daughter Stella Skiles of Glenwood Springs, CO; grandsons Stewart Skiles of Rock Springs, WY, Bryson Skiles and wife Laura of Littleton, CO, Justin Skiles, Austin Skiles both of Rock Springs, WY; granddaughter Jocelyn Skiles of Denver, CO; great-grandsons Pryce Skiles, Landyn Skiles of Rock Springs, WY, and Frazier Skiles of Littleton, CO.

She was preceded in death by her parents Antonio Esquivel Rodriguez and Juanita Rodrigues; husband L.C. Skiles; brothers Jesse Rodriguez, Homer Rodriguez, Richard Rodriguez, Gus Rodriguez: sister Ella Bassani Yeager; sons Clemeth I. Skiles, Dallas W. Skiles, and Everette E. Skiles.

Cremation will take place and there will be no services at her request.

