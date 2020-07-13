Julie Lehmkuhl (April 22, 1946 – July 10, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 13, 2020) — Julie Lehmkuhl, 74, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Lehmkuhl was a resident of Rock Springs for the past three years and a former resident of Rawlins, Wyoming.

She was born on April 22, 1946, in Ironwood, Michigan, the daughter of Arnold Siirila and Elynor Ferguson.

Mrs. Lehmkuhl attended school in Saratoga, Wyoming.

She married Kenneth Lehmkuhl on April 14, 1965, in Rawlins, Wyoming.

Her interests included sewing, reading, walking and spending time with family.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Lehmkuhl of Rawlins, Wyoming; two sons, Clarance Lehmkuhl of Rawlins, Wyoming, and Kenny Lehmkuhl of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Nancy Lehmkuhl of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Arnold “Butch” Siirila and wife Janine of Wyoming; three sisters, Chris Hughs and husband Ralph of Rawlins, Wyoming, Charlotte Haynes and husband Weldon of Powell, Wyoming, and Irene Olsen and husband Glen of Wisconsin; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.

