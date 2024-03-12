June Deyon Schumacher (July 12, 1947 – March 8, 2024)

June Deyon Schumacher, 76, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, March 8, 2024, at Deer Trail Assisted Living. She was a 56-year resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs., Schumacher was born July 12, 1947, in Jackson, Wyoming; the daughter of Martin Edward Tyler and Clarice Deyon Hereford.

She attended schools in Olympia, Washington, and was a 1965 graduate of William Washington Miller High School. She attended college in Olympia, Washington, and received her Associate of Arts Degree in Business. She married Kirk Curtis Schumacher on December 23, 1974, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He preceded her in death on July 3, 2017.

Mrs. Schumacher worked for the City of Rock Springs for 32 years and retired in 2010 as a Housing Supervisor. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; she always made sure she was beautiful for her friends and family,.

Survivors include two sons, Jeffrey Kirk Schumacher of Green River, Wyoming; David Curtis Schumacher of Green River, Wyoming; two daughters, Tracy Anne Schumacher of Idaho; Mary Jean Voigt of South Dakota; two sisters, Carol (Tyler) Rimer of Evanston, Wyoming; Susie (Tyler) Muller of Mesquite, Nevada; eight grandchildren, Jeffery Schumacher; Krissy Beitel (Schumacher); Justin Schumacher; Nicholas West; Mandy Schumacher; Jake Walker; Cooper Voigt; Kale Voigt; eight great-grandchildren; several cousins; nieces and nephews

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Hilltop Baptist Church, 405 Faith Drive, Green River, Wyoming.

