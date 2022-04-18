Karen Lane Fretwell (May 19, 1944 – April 13, 2022)

Karen Lane Fretwell

Karen Lane Fretwell, 77, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a former resident of Cedar City, Utah.

Karen was born on May 19, 1944 in Montpelier, Idaho, the daughter of Harold E. Lane and Ruth H. Hansen.

She attended schools in Montpelier and graduated from the Bear Lake High School with the class of 1962. Karen went to the College of Southern Utah and Western Wyoming Community College to attain her degree in teaching. She worked as a substitute teacher for Sweetwater County School District #1 for 35 years and taught private voice and piano music lessons from home until her retirement.

Karen married Lawrence B. Fretwell in Montpelier, ID, on November 29, 1963, and they were sealed in the Logan temple in 1964.

She enjoyed spending her time listening to music, creating art (of many different genres and styles), gardening, baking, sewing, camping, flying, and traveling. She also loved to read.

Survivors include her husband Lawrence Fretwell; son Scott Fretwell and wife Joyce; granddaughter Sara Fretwell; Her beloved feline companions Socks and Peanut; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and close friends Judy Porter and Vera Reid.

She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Ruth Lane and sisters Shirley and Gloria.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, April 22, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2055 Edgar St., Rock Springs, WY. Viewing will be held from 6 -8 pm, Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY, and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Graveside services and interment will take place at 1:00 pm, Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Montpelier City Cemetery in Montpelier, ID.

