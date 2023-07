Karen Lynn Lebeda, 65, passed away suddenly Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Rosary will be recited at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, July 13, 2023, at the church. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.