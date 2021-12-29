Karen McGarvey (April 7, 1961 – December 27, 2021)

Karen McGarvey

Karen McGarvey, 60, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She died following a sudden illness. Ms. McGarvey was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born April 7, 1961 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Patrick McGarvey and Virginia Josephine Shiflar.

Karen attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and obtained her G.E.D.

She worked for Stauffer Chemical for fifteen years. Karen also worked for Lewis and Lewis for five years.

Karen loved her church and studying her bible. She enjoyed camping; fishing; riding Harley’s. Karen loved her family, church family, friends and her dogs.

She turned her life around and found religion in her church. Karen loved the Lord and serving him.

Survivors include her four brothers, Pat McGarvey and wife Debbie of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Billy McGarvey and wife Tanya of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Alan McGarvey of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Joe McGarvey and wife Tami of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Kathleen Barber and husband Donny of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three nieces, Haylee Arndt and husband Austin of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Irish Kinder and husband Cody of Tooele, Utah; Josette Murphey and husband Keith of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; one nephew, Isaac Barber of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two great-nieces, Sobe Barber of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Alexis Rosales and husband Louis of Baton Rouge Louisiana; her two best friends, Theresa and Linda.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com