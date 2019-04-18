Kateryna Mikula (February 27, 1930 – March 29, 2019)

Kateryna Mikula, 89, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Ms. Mikula was born on February 27, 1930 in the Kherson area of the Ukraine in the Otradovka Village, the daughter of Arkhip Vasilievich Mikula and Maria Lichman.

She worked in a printing office in Simferopol and Sevastopol cities in Ukraine for many years.

Survivors include one daughter; Asya Mikula and husband Horacio of Rock Springs, Wyoming, three grandchildren; Jose Ruiz, Antony Ruiz, and Oleksandr Mikula.

Ms. Mikula enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandchildren, walking, and listening to music.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Following cremation, private family services have already taken place. She will be greatly missed and loved by her family.

