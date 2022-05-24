Katherine Lynn De Laurentis (October 25, 1958 – May 22, 2022)

Katherine Lynn De Laurentis

Katie, Katherine Lynn De Laurentis, 63, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Kathy was born October 25, 1958 in Butte, MT, the daughter of Marie Curtis and Arthur Francis Byrne.

Kathy was a 1977 graduate from Butte High. She attended college at Montana Technological University obtaining her Licensed Practical Nursing degree.

She married Thomas J. De Laurentis on June 3, 1978 in Butte, MT.

Kathy worked as a nurse at Sage View Care Center for 28 years until her retirement in 2006. She loved nursing and considered herself blessed to care for her patients.

Kathy treasured spending time with her beautiful family and friends. She loved the ocean with all of its wondrous variety of life, walking on the beach and breathing the salty air. Kathy and Tom cruised the high-country desert almost daily with their dogs. She also loved traveling and spending winters as a Snow Bird.

In recent years Kathy’s faith brought her much happiness and in this difficult time, her family also rejoices knowing she is now with the Lord.

Survivors include her husband Thomas De Laurentis Sr. of Rock Springs, WY; sons Thomas De Laurentis Jr. and wife Teryn of Rock Springs, WY, Jason De Laurentis of Rock Springs, WY, Sean De Laurentis and wife Jessica and grandchildren JD, Lorelai, Madison and Corbin of Guernsey, WY; sisters Jackie Shrive of Rock Springs, WY, Michele White and husband Larky of Safford, AZ.

She is preceded in death by her parents Arthur Byrne, Marie Byrne and stepmother Evelyn Byrne, and sisters, Mary Norman and Patricia Shurtliff.

Cremation has taken place and private family services will be conducted.