Kathleen Dunnuck (February 10, 1960 – April 25, 2022)

Kathleen Dunnuck

Kathleen Dunnuck, 62, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and a former resident of Jackson, Wyoming.

She was born on February 10, 1960, in Jackson, Wyoming; the daughter of Larry Froman and Mary Blair.

Ms. Dunnuck attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She worked at Sage View Care Center for six years as a Cook.

Ms. Dunnuck enjoyed spending time with friends. She enjoyed the outdoors and loved to write poetry.

Survivors include her mother, Mary Froman of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, Brian Dunnuck of Rock Springs, Wyoming: one daughter, Lacey Kilmer and husband William of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three step-sisters, Lynna Froman Buohl and husband Thom of Phoenix, Arizona; Crystal Froman Lavine of Lakewood, Colorado; Raquel Levine of Lakewood, Colorado seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father Larry Froman; one brother, Tracy Froman; one sister Glenda Lou Kirkpatrick; one son Richard L. Dunnuck.

The family respectfully requests that you spend the day with your family and loved ones in memory of Kathleen.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at American Legion Archie Hay Post #24, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.