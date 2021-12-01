Kathleen Faccio (August 13, 1948 – November 19, 2021)

Kathleen Faccio

Kathleen Faccio, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Faccio died following a lengthy illness.

She was born August 13, 1948 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of William Bennett Jr. and Dorothy Chetterbock.

Mrs. Faccio attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and was a 1967 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

She married Johnny LeRoy Faccio on October 4, 1969 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Faccio worked for Avon for twelve years and retired as a Sales Associate.

She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren, crafting and selling Avon.

Survivors include her husband John Faccio of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one son, John Faccio and wife Amber of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three daughters, Tammy Faccio; Tanya Faccio; and April Faccio all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, Timothy Bennett of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sisters, Connie Johnson and husband Gordan of Nampa, Idaho; Amy Clark and husband Byron of Olympia, Washington; two sisters-in-law, Jackie Lee Slagowski of Marbleton, Wyoming; Nadine Wilburn and husband Bill of Rock Springs, Wyoming; seven grandchildren, Cody; Suede; Kaylynn; Dallas; Michael; Jordan; Sterling; three great-grandchildren, Kamryn; Miaha; Kamryn; one aunt, Lily Bennett of Idaho as well as one cousins, Sheryl Laub; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one granddaughter, Amber.

Private Family Services will be conducted. Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Monday, December 6, 2021 in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

