Kathleen (Kathie) A. Bostwick (January 10, 1946 – June 7, 2021)

Kathleen (Kathie) A. Bostwick, 75 of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away June 7, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, following a lengthy illness.

Kathie was born January 10, 1946 in Oakland, California to Arnold (Rusty) Volkmann and Rosaria (Rose) Arcuri. Kathie graduated from Lakewood High School and went on to receive a certificate in clerical; Kathie also attended classes at Western Wyoming Community College.

Kathie met Richard Brandt and they married in 1964 they had one son together Richard Brandt Jr. they divorced in 1968. Kathie met Donald Bostwick over a CB radio and he stole her heart. Don and Kathie were married March 21, 1969. Together they had three daughters Sabrina Dona, Shanna Sackett, and Samantha Merrell. Don and Kathie enjoyed spending time with their four kids, vacationing, camping, hunting, fishing, waterskiing, sledding, and traveling. Kathie and Don later divorced in 1999 but eventually became great friends until Don’s death in 2019. Don and Kathie had decided to have their ashes spread together of which their wishes will be honored at a later date surrounded by family.

Kathie enjoyed playing bingo at local bingo halls and at casinos whenever she got the opportunity and enjoyed the friendships she made along the way. Kathie enjoyed spending time with her family and date nights with her family.

Kathie is survived by her Brother Arnold “Chuck” Volkmann and wife Delores of Perris, California, Sister Stephanie Lambert and husband Steve of Rickardville, Iowa, Son Richard Brandt and wife Janet of Oregon City, Oregon, Daughter Sabrina Dona, ex son in law Guy Dona, Daughter Shanna Sackett and husband Jeff, Daughter Samantha Merrell and husband Phil all of Rock Springs, Wyoming and adopted by heart Daughter Annetta Richards and husband Eric of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Grandchildren Calen Brandt and companion Zachary Olsen of Vancouver, Washington, Cierra Brandt and fiancé Loren Liljenberg of Milwaukee, Oregon, Kyle Dona and wife Danielle, Brenda Schafer and husband Matt, Bryce Bostwick and companion Kelci Bradford, Dakota Sackett and companion Seth Patchett, Robert Merrell and fiancé Mackenzie Jones all of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Devyn Merrell and fiancé Tim Robinson of Green River, Wyoming. Great Grandchildren Kinsington Paullin, Liam Liljenberg, Ezra Jensen, Payton Jensen, Dreven Dona, Cayden Schafer, Kaelynn Schafer, Trysten Schafer, Andrew Bostwick, Bentley Bostwick, Kamryn Higby, Rosealee Hendrickson, Timothy Robinson as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Kathie is preceded in death by her parents Rusty and Rose Volkmann, In-laws Kenneth and Irene Bostwick, Ex-husband Donald Bostwick, Granddaughter Madison Joy Brandt, Sister in law Marcia Sprague and nephew Ardie Sprague.

Cremation has taken place. Services will be held at a later date.

