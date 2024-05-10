Kathleen Marie Pascoe Mehal (1959-2024)

Kathleen Marie Pascoe Mehal was born on December 12, 1959, in Laramie, Wyoming, to Alex Pascoe and Carol Jean Hull Pascoe. The following year, the family moved to Burns, Wyoming, where Kathy’s dad worked as a teacher and a coach. In 1965, the family moved to Rawlins, Wyoming, where Alex was employed again as a teacher/coach, and Carol was employed at a dental practice.

That year, Kathy entered Kindergarten at Mountain View Elementary and stayed at that school through 1st grade. The family relocated to Rawlins, and Kathy attended Sunnyside Elementary through the 4th grade. The family remained in Rawlins until 1970, when they moved to Hanna, Wyoming. Kathy attended Hanna Elk Mountain schools from 5th grade through graduation in 1978. While in High School, she participated in many sports and activities, following one of her first loves, the rodeo.

After graduation, she attended Casper College for a short time but found that college life did not suit her. She eventually ended up in Cheyenne, where she worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield. Kathy tried her hand at many different jobs/careers. She eventually landed in Rock Springs, working for a transportation company while studying and earning her real estate license.

While in Rock Springs, she met Harvey Cozad, who was the fire chief, and they married and later divorced, all the while remaining good friends. Kathy found her career calling as a distribution specialist at FMC, where she remained until her retirement in 2019. While at FMC, she met the love of her life, Regis Mehal. They were married in 1999 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Even though they later divorced, they remained best friends and soul mates. Kathy helped care for Regis in his final years of decline and was by his side when he passed away in 2022.

Kathy enjoyed traveling with Regis to car shows and NASCAR events with Regis’s sons Dave and Doug, and his wife Saima and their boys Derek and Dylan. She also enjoyed traveling with her sister Diane, both abroad and within the U.S. One of her favorite places was her timeshare in Florida. She had traveled there many times with family and friends. Kathy was a fantastic cook and seamstress. She shared her delicious treats and meals with many. Another passion of Kathy’s was animals. She loved her dogs and cats and felt strongly about their care and treatment.

Kathy was truly a kind and amazing human being. She would help anyone, whether they were a friend or a mere acquaintance. She was very forgiving, incredibly generous, and exceptionally kind.

Kathy is survived by her sister Diane, niece Morgan Abbey Miller, stepsons Dave and Doug (Saima) Mehal, grandsons Derek and Dylan, great niece and nephew Eva and Ayden Merritt, and an aunt and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her maternal (Russell and Glenis Hull) and paternal (Alex and Elizabeth Pascoe) grandparents, her husband Regis Mehal, and her brother-in-law John Miller.

The family respectfully requests donations in Kathy’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming, or Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation has taken place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Friday, May 17, 2024, at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com