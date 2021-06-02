Kathy Coffey (June 30, 1955 – May 29, 2021)

Kathy June Coffey, 65, passed away at her home in Green River, Wyoming on May 29, 2021.

She was born on June 30, 1955 in Gallup, New Mexico, the daughter of William Coffey and Katherine Duff.

Kathy attended Ramah and Zuni High School in New Mexico where she was a track star all through high school. Then she attended Western Wyoming Community College where she received her engineering degree.

She came to Wyoming to help build the OCI plant outside of Green River in 1991 and fell in love with the community. She worked as a steam fitter and pipe fitter for 40 years until her retirement in 2006. Kathy was also a member of the Steam Fitters Union. She was an active member of the American legion.

Kathy enjoyed spending her time with her grandchildren and can be remembered by playing in pool leagues and tournaments.

Survivors include her sons Scott Hoglund, Marshal Hoglund, Michale Coffey; daughter Maygin Coffey; Her step mother Violet Coffey; brothers Eddy Coffey, Floyd Coffey, Terry Shoemaker; sisters Pam Gubler, Helen Clayton, Darlinda Bolling, Evelyn Floyd, Kimberly Stroh; and grandchildren: Christian Hoglund, Cynthia Coffey, Joseph Hoglund, Katherine Hoglund, Tristan Hoglund, Jasmine Reed, Emma Hoglund .

She was preceded in death by her father William Coffey, brothers Harold Saxton, William Coffey, mother Katherine Duff, granddaughter Audrey Coffey, and sister Shirley Diane Coffey.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.