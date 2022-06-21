Kathy Phelps announces her bid for Rock Springs Mayor

Kathy Phelps

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Kathy Phelps has announced her bid for Rock Springs Mayor.

In a press release, she states, “I would like to take a moment to introduce myself and express how delighted I am to announce my candidacy for mayor. As a long-time resident, I love this city. I raised my two successful daughters here, both of who work in the health care field. 41 years ago, I opened my accounting business where I specialize in taxes, financial, and business consulting. I help people thrive during bust economies that are inherent to our area. I love helping people and am great at what I do. This is why I have been in business for so long.”

“This year our budget is of the utmost concern. We are estimated to have a four-million-dollar deficit by the end of the year. Budget balancing and management are in my wheelhouse, where my skills outshine those of other candidates. I will work alongside the council to find and cut hidden waste and award city contracts fairly so we can remedy this situation without costing employees their jobs. I will also work to bring in new businesses and new sources of revenue. I believe in the transparency of local government. You have a right to know how your tax dollars are spent,” Phelps said.

She mentioned that “I am not a politician. I was not planning on running again, but this is such an extraordinary time for Rock Springs. We have a bright future ahead of us, even if it may seem a bit cloudy right now.”

“There is so much more I want to say, but even more, I want to know what is on your mind. Let’s talk. Call me at (307) 389-9863 or find me at Facebook.com/Kathy4Mayor. I look forward to hearing from you. My door has always been open to my clients. My door is open to all of you” Phelps concluded.