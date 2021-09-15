Katie Lorraine Wells (October 15, 1984 – September 10, 2021)

Katie Lorraine Wells

Katie Lorraine Wells, 36, passed away on September 10, 2021 at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

She was born on October 15, 1984 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Shawn Arthur Wells and Kelly Lorraine Williams.

Katie was an aviation operations specialist in the Army.

She worked at Stockman’s Steakhouse in Pinedale, Wyoming.

Survivors include her parents Shawn Arthur and Kelly Lorraine Wells of Del City, OK; boyfriend Andrew Randall Johnson of Pinedale, WY; daughter Esme’ Jenesis Whicker of Pinedale, WY; paternal grandmother Veleda Celaya Wells, brothers Danny Glen Wells and wife Jaci Dawn of Homestead, FL, Shawn Wayne Wells and wife Stacy Crystal of Rock Springs, WY, Jack Dallin Wells and wife Allyson of Oklahoma City, OK, Matthew McKade Wells of Rock Springs, WY.

She was preceded in death by paternal grandfather Rulon Francis Wells, maternal grandmother Rolene Nita Williams and maternal grandfather Robert Raymond Williams.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, September 18, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2055 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services.

Interment with military honors will take place in the Riverview Cemetery, Green River, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at foxfh.com.