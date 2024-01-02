Keith Joseph Ramon (February 16, 1950 – January 1, 2024)

Keith Joseph Ramon, 73, passed away Monday, January 1, 2024, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was a lifelong resident of Green River, Wyoming. He died following a lengthy illness.

He was born February 16, 1950, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of William Ramon and Margaret Droge.

Mr. Ramon attended schools in Green River and he was a 1968 graduate of Green River High School. He attended Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Keith married Shelley Thrasher on September 30, 1969, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She preceded him in death on April 5, 2018.

He worked for Texas Gulf for 25 years and took early retirement in 2013 as an Electrician to be his wife’s caretaker.

He enjoyed fishing; camping; being in the great outdoors; BBQ’s; and having a few cold ones but most of all he loved being at the cabin with his wife and family.

Survivors include one son, Jared Ramon of Green River, Wyoming; one daughter, Heather Eames of Pocatello, Idaho; one brother, Robby Ramon of San Diego; five grandchildren, Dylan Ramon; Mason Eames; Kendrea Eames; Julia Kelley and Ryan Kelley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; the love of his life, Shelly Ramon; one daughter, Erin Elaine Ramon, and one brother, Kent Ramon.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at his request.

The family respectfully requests donations in Keith’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association Wyoming Chapter, 2232 Del Range Boulevard Suite 101, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009.

