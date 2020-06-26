Keith Marsh McAllaster II (August 8, 1965 – June 23, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 26, 2020) — Keith Marsh McAllaster II, 54, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on August 8, 1965, in Mendocino, California, the son of James Keith McAllaster and Jane Ellen Riley Gold.

Keith worked as a field service representative for Core Laboratories for 14 years.

He loved to spend his spare time playing video games, especially on-line racing games. Keith was a kind soul with a bold online presence that many will miss.

Survivors include his father, James McAllaster; mother, Jane Riley and husband Fred of Pueblo, Colorado; brother, John McAllaster, also of Pueblo, Colorado; and friends, Bennett Scott, Tim Oswald, and Blake Soper.

He was preceded in death by his sister.

Cremation will take place and there will be no services at his request.

