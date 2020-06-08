Keith Quentin Hayes II (January 9, 1965 – June 5, 2020)

ROCK SPRING, WYOMING (June 8, 2020) — Keith Quentin Hayes II, 55, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on January 9, 1965, in Missouri, the son of Keith and Alice Hayes.

Keith graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School in Overland Park, Kansas. He then attended the University of Kansas where he received his bachelor’s degree.

He was employed as a chemical engineer at Solvay for seven years until his retirement on June 1, 2020.

Keith married Ivone Cornejo on June 25, 2009, in Champaign, Illinois.

He loved rock collecting and attending rock shows, learning and educating others about rocks, and selling them as well. He also enjoyed playing volleyball, traveling, hiking, and excavating for rocks and minerals.

Survivors include his wife, Ivone Hayes of Rock Springs, Wyoming; parents, Keith and Alice Hayes; sons, Keith Quentin Hayes III of Danville, Virginia, and Keith Christopher Hayes of Rock Springs, Wyoming; daughter, Sophia Hayes of Rock Springs, Wyoming; stepson, Piero Levano of Rock Springs, Wyoming; sisters, Ann Marie Hayes-Hawkinson of Kutztown, Pennsylvania, Lara Hayes of Shawnee, Kansas; mother-in-law, Rosa Amelia Gonzales of Los Angeles, California; and his previous wife, Julie Crowe Willoughby.

Cremation will take place. At his request, no services will be held.

