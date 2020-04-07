Keith Walker Taylor (January 12, 1961 – April 4, 2020)

Keith Walker Taylor, 59, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his home in Sheridan, Wyoming.

He was born on January 12, 1961 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of John Taylor and Norma Hastings Taylor.

Keith attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1979 graduate of the Rock Springs High School. He also attended and graduated from the University of Wyoming and earned a Secondary Education and Sports Management Bachelor’s Degree.

He was employed by NSI Academy in Sheridan, Wyoming as a youth counselor and he was much loved and respected at NSI and made a difference in many of the kids’ lives.

Keith enjoyed biking, running, hiking and talking politics, and especially spending time with his many close friends in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Survivors include his mother Norma Taylor of Rock Springs; three sisters Nancy Parker and husband Paul, Carol Gillespie and husband Charlie and Janice Price and husband Chuck all of Rock Springs; one aunt Mary Ann Hastings of California; five nieces Caitlin Rodiek and husband Jake, Jenny Botkin and husband Vance, Kelsey Parker, Karen Bear and husband Tony, Ashley Taylor; two nephews John Taylor and Jordan Taylor; great nieces and nephews Halle, Brooklyn, Hunter, Henry and Emmett;, Bailey, Makailey, Isabella and Olivia: several cousins also survive.

He was preceded in death by his father John Taylor; brothers Steve Taylor and John Taylor, Jr.; maternal grandparents Glen and Lena Hastings and paternal grandparents John and Jesse Taylor.

Cremation will take place and memorial services at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.