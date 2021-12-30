Kelly Ann Porenta (February 22, 1959 – Tuesday, December 21, 2021)

Kelly Ann Poren

Kelly Ann Porenta, 62, passed away with her husband and sister Carmen by her side Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. She died following a courageous battle with COVID. Kelly was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 55 years and a resident of North Dakota.

Kelly was born February 22, 1959 in Elgin, North Dakota the daughter of Anselm Schlosser and Kathleen Ann Boehm. Kelly spent her early childhood years on farms near Mott, North Dakota before moving to Rock Springs. Kelly was a 1977 graduate of Rock Springs High School and attended Western Wyoming Community College.

Kelly and Kent first met at an aerobics class at the Civic Center and soon, she asked him for a date. Eventually, Kelly and Kent were joined in marriage on March 15, 1995 under the Great White Throne in Zion National Park and spent 36 wonderful years together.

Kelly worked at U.S. West for 30 years as a payphone tech and retired in 1999. Being bored with retirement Kelly went back to college to hone her computer skills. She worked a short time at Wyoming Waste and then on to Bunning Transfer for 8 years and again for 2 years with a couple of jobs in between. Finally, in the fall of 2019 she decided to retire full time.

Kelly thoroughly enjoyed life. Whether it was; taking care of her payphone “babies”, teaching an aerobics class, drag racing, working at the Speedway or the County Fair, Kelly was always there to happily lend a hand. Kelly had no children of her own, however, she was a “kid magnet” and it was not uncommon to see her skipping around with several kids in tow singing “Lions and Tigers and Bears O my”. She loved to travel and was ready to go on a moment’s notice. After retirement, Kelly continued her service to others. During her lengthy daily walks with her dogs Cisco and Titan, it was common to see her putting away trash cans or shoveling snow.

Survivors include Husband Kent Porenta of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three sisters, Carmen Abbott and husband Dale of Salt Lake City, Utah; Sam Esquibel and husband Dan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Tracy Potter and husband Cal of Layton, Utah; one brother, Patrick Schlosser of Moraga, California; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Lyle Schlosser; Joel Schlosser; one sister, Darci Weydeveld.

Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.

The family respectfully requests donations in Kelly’s memory to Rocks Springs Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901; Food Bank, 90 Center Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or your favorite charity.

