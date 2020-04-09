Kelly James Johnson (June 15, 1973 – March 30, 2020)

Kelly James Johnson, 46, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home. He had been a resident of Wyoming for the past eight months and former resident of Oklahoma.

He was born on June 15, 1973 in Wichita Falls, Texas the son of James and Freda Roye Johnson.

Kelly worked as an electrician at Infinity Power and Controls.

His interests included spending time with his wife Trish and their son Matthew. He loved taking Matthew on new adventures.

Survivors include parents James and Freda Johnson of Wichita Falls, Texas; his wife Tricia Murphy and son Matthew; her daughter Megean Carter; his daughter Kaitlin Johnson of Wichita, Kansas and his son Keagan Johnson of Tulia, Texas; his sister Marti Franks of Wichita Falls, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, his wife’s daughter Allison Carter.

Cremation will take place.

