Kelly Rondeau, 54, passed away on June 26, 2022, at her home in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Green River for 40 years and a former resident of Ironwood, Michigan. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Evers Park, 370 S 2nd E, Green River, Wyoming.