Kendra Lewis (April 1, 1938 – June 6, 2023)

Kendra Jane Lewis, 85, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Mission at Castle Rock in Green River for two years and former long-time resident of Jamestown, Wyoming.

Cremation will take place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 1000 West 4th North, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.