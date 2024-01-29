Kenna Lee (Ringdahl) Winslow (August 3, 1966 – January 20, 2024)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kenna Lee (Ringdahl) Winslow on January 20, 2024. She passed away from a sudden illness at the hospital surrounded by her family. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend to many. What she enjoyed most was being a loving wife and a caring mother to her kids.

Kenna was born August 3, 1966, in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Francis Kenneth Ringdahl and LeeAnn Rollins Ringdahl.

She grew up in Green River, WY where she attended school and spent time with her friends riding horses, riding bikes, and pretending to be the “Charlies Angels”. Attending team ropings with her dad and grandpa Alex was considered a family affair and every year the family spent time at Halfmoon Lake. She participated in the local 4H and rodeo club. She served as a member and, later, Student Body President on the GRHS student council. She lettered in Doubles Tennis on the Lady Wolves Varsity Team. She showed a fantastic talent for the art of drawing and would continue to draw and produce artwork for the remainder of her life.

Kenna’s many achievements and community service were rewarded when she was made an honorary member of both the Rock Springs Yellow Jackets and Green River Chamber of Commerce. Kenna would graduate from Green River High School in 1984 and would go on to attend the University of Wyoming. During Rush Week, she was recruited by the Chi Omega Sorority and was a little sister to the Sigma Chi Fraternity.

In 1986, Kenna was crowned Miss Sweetwater County Fair Queen. She traveled the state of Wyoming with her horse, Blackie, riding in parades and grand entries. As well as attending events as an ambassador for the sport of rodeo and the art of horsemanship.

Kenna was a longtime resident of Green River, WY. She worked at the two family-owned businesses, Liza’s Limos and Cowboy Corner. She would go on to have her own embroidery business, Logo Ready, and was a respected car salesman at both the Sweetwater Ford and Nissan dealerships. In 2005, Kenna met her husband, Bryan Winslow. They were married on August 21st, 2008.

In 2012, they moved to Bedford, WY. Once settled in the Star Valley area, she decided she wanted to obtain her real estate license. She completed that in less than six months and went to work as a realtor for Canyon River Realty. Kenna would later go to work as a clerk for the Lincoln County Landfill where she became a familiar face to the community.

Kenna was passionate about animals and created lasting bonds with her pets. She rescued many from the local animal shelters. She loved and cared for her cats, dogs, and horses and would even feed the birds which she called her “friends” when secretly she was not fond of birds.

Kenna was known for her kindness, competitive nature, strength to overcome, and friendship. Many who knew her could speak to her love for practical jokes, complimented by a sense of humor and wit. She was always an open ear and an encouraging voice to others. No matter what she did, she was dedicated to doing her best and succeeding. Kenna was truly special, one-of-a-kind, leaving a lasting impression on everyone she met.

Kenna Winslow was preceded in death by her father Francis Kenneth Ringdahl, her Grandpa and Grandma Ringdahl, and her Grandpa and Grandma Rollins.

Survivors include her husband Bryan Winslow of Bedford, WY, daughter Kaycee Hodges of Green River, WY, daughter Haylee Hodges and fiancé Zachary Shadi-Kingsley of Denver, CO, son Kenny Lennon of Green River, WY, mother LeeAnn Rollins of Bedford, WY, sister Lori McMillin and husband Bob of Cody, WY, brother Kevin Ringdahl and wife Lori of Green River, WY, sister Mindi Ringdahl and husband Thomas Gamache of Draper, UT; as well as many nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, February 3, 2024 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 120 Shoshone Ave, Green River WY. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

The interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery.

