Kenneth A. “Kenny” Deichmueller (September 19, 1947 – April 19, 2022)

Kenneth A. “Kenny” Deichmueller

Kenneth A. “Kenny” Deichmueller, 74, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family in Green River, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Wyoming, He died following a lengthy courageous battle with cancer.

He was born September 19, 1947 in Green River, Wyoming; the son of Arthur Deichmueller and Dorothy Bingham.

Kenny attended schools in Green River, and was a 1967 graduate of Lincoln High School.

He married the love of his life Marion Sellers November 26, 1988 in Elko, Nevada.

Kenny was a United States Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam War.

He worked at General Chemical 24 years and retired in January 1995 as a Surface Mechanic. Kenny in his younger years worked for the Green River Police Department for three years as an Auxiliary Police Officer.

Kenny was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350.

He was a member of the Tom Whitmore Post 28 of the American Legion.

His interests included hunting, fishing, camping and golfing. Kenny was a volunteer for five years with the Green River Ambulance Service in the early 70’s.

Survivors include his wife, Marion Deichmueller of Green River, Wyoming; one son, Russell Keith Snody of Green River; two daughters, Cleathel Marie McElhaney of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma, Tammy Deichmueller of South Daytona, Florida; one brother, Robert Bruce Deichmueller and companion Ruthann of Green River; two sisters, Joyce Langford of Bella Vista, Arkansas; Beverly Mondragon and husband Alex of Colorado Springs, Colorado; three grandchildren, Elric Bane McElhaney; Mylo Raven McElhaney; Hayley Downs of South Daytona, Florida; five great-grandchildren, Raven; Eian; Rowan; Lilly; Axton; as well as several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Arthur Deichmueller Jr.; Richard Kit Deichmueller; two sisters, Pricilla Stine; Dorothy Finch; one Godchild, Tina Stine and one nephew, John Cory Stine and one great-granddaughter, who died in infancy Raelynn McElhaney.

Cremation will take place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350, 88 N 2nd East, Green River, Wyoming