Kenneth B. Eldridge (May 6, 1951 – April 12, 2019)

Rock Springs, WY – Kenneth B. Eldridge started his life on Sunday, May 6, 1951, the son of Ken L. and Frances Eldridge. He was the oldest brother to Verna Eldridge, Lynn MacGregor and Mark Eldridge. Growing up they called him Kenny B. to not mix him up with his dad.

Kenny B had five best friends that he went through school with; Dana Higgins, Reggie Clark, Donny Rowe, Frank Arsenault, and Rick White.

Kenny B graduated from Brewer High School in 1969 and the story he told was that he walked a mile to school uphill both ways.

Thanks to another good friend from childhood, Pete Cowan, Kenny B. pioneered to Wyoming. He worked as a snowmobile mechanic at Flagg Ranch near Yellowstone where he met “ Mandy” Rickart. They married on June 12, 1993, in Casper and made their home in Rock Springs. They celebrated 25 years together and had two children, Abby Frances in February of 1996 (who preceded him in death in 2011) and Kody Shane, born in January of 2000.

Kenny B enjoyed boating on the Flaming Gorge with his children and the neighborhood children and their families. He also enjoyed playing cards with a great group of guys, Dennis Walker, Pat Kish, Vincent Jerub, Leroy Fernandez, Elliot Kish, Steve and Lynnette. There are many others that have passed away and are playing cards with Kenny B in the hereafter.

Kenny worked many places in Rock Springs, J&J Boat Center, Wal-Mart, Rail Serve and his most favorite was Schlumberger as a driver/trainer.

Kenny B called Rock Springs “the world’s biggest gravel pit” and because of his Maine accent, he had to re-learn words such as tar to asphalt because no one could understand his word tar.

Even as Kenny B got sick, he still enjoyed sports, cards and going fast, thus his motto “when the thrill of speed overcomes the fear of death!”

Kenny B passed away at the University of Utah Medical Center on April 12, 2019, with his wife at his bedside.

All of his family and friends from Maine, Florida, Alaska, and Wyoming will miss his laughter and teasing.

Donations please to be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215, In Memory of Abby Eldridge (no flowers or plants please).

A memorial service will be held from 1-4pm Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs, WY.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.