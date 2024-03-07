Kenneth Edwin Schmieder (March 3, 1957 – February 29, 2024)

Kenneth Edwin Schmieder, 66, passed away on February 29, 2024, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. He was born on March 3, 1957, in Woodstock, IL, the son of Frederick Kenneth Schmieder and Edwina Marie Harvey.

Kenneth graduated from Larkin High School with the class of 1975. He married Connie Bosgieter in Pleasant View, Utah on July 22, 1995. She preceded his death on February 8, 2023.

Kenneth was a truck driver for 38 years until his passing. He enjoyed spending his time with friends, and family, watching old Western movies, driving his truck across the United States, and hanging out with his neighbors on the weekends. Ken cherished every moment he got with his grandchildren. He came up with the “Guy Crew” with his grandsons Hayden and Zayden. Ken also loved watching drag racing with his granddaughters Faith and Grace.

Survivors include sons Jethro Hays of Weatherford, TX, Nate Hays of Rock Springs, WY, Zach Hays of Rock Springs, WY; grandchildren Faith Faris, Hayden Hays, Grace Hays, Kandance Hays, Greyson Hays, and Alexis Hays; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law Mikinna Hays.

Inurnment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com