Kenneth Richard Price

Kenneth Richard Price, 74, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Jamestown, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Pioneer Trails Picnic Grounds, Main Pavilion (Old OCI Picnic Grounds,) 334 County Road 4-68, Green River, Wyoming.