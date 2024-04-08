Kenneth W. Finney (January 14, 1951 – November 24, 2023)

Kenneth W. Finney returned to his heavenly father, on Friday, November 24, 2023. He was born in Flint, Michigan, on January 14, 1951, to Tom and Modean(Blackburn) Finney. His family moved back to North Little Rock, Arkansas, shortly thereafter. He moved to Green River, Wyoming, with his mother in 1994.

Kenneth is survived by his brothers Don Finney of Globe, AZ, and Darrell Finney (Rue Marie) of Green River, WY, as well as, several aunts, nieces, and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents, sister-n-law Paula Finney, aunts, and uncles,

Cremation has taken place. There are no services planned.