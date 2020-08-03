Kenneth Wayne Fiscus (March 23, 1964 – August 3, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 3, 2020) — Kenneth Wayne Fiscus, 56, died at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Kenneth was born on March 23, 1964, in Casper, Wyoming, the son of Kenneth and Leota Fiscus.

He married Juliandra Byrd on September 8, 2001, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kenneth was a hardworking, fun-loving husband, father, and son who loved to spend his time outdoors hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Juliandra Fiscus; sons, Chance Fiscus, James Byrd, Bryan Byrd; mother, Leota Fiscus; brothers, Delmer Fiscus, Lance Fiscus; as well as several grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Fiscus, sister Dawn Wharff, and his grandparents.

Kenneth will be greatly missed by all of his loved ones.

A private Celebration of life will be held by the family on August 6, 2020.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com