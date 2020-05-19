Kevin James Horan (June 27, 1983 – May 4, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 19, 2020) — Kevin James Horan, 36, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on June 27, 1983, in Brunswick Maine, the son of James Alverna Horan and Ruth Virginia Elwell.

Kevin attended schools in Topsham Maine and graduated from Mt. Ararat High School in 2002.

He married Lisa Marie Payne in Topsham, Maine and they had one son, Lucas James Horan, 11, who was deeply loved by his father. They later divorced.

Kevin worked for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County since May of 2014 in security and environmental services. He was cherished by his coworkers and friends there and they will miss him dearly.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, listening to music, skiing, surfing, and he especially loved hiking and going to the beach. Kevin was always a helpful and kind man who was a good friend to all. He will be deeply missed by anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Survivors include his son, Lucas Horan of Steep Falls, Maine; father, James A. Horan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; and sister, Laura J. Horan of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was preceded in death by his mother Ruth V.E. Horan, and sister Kathleen R. Horan.

Memorial Services will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Young at Heart Center, 2400 Reagan Ave, Rock Springs, WY. Service will be streamed lived. Log-in to “Southwest Wyoming District of Rocky Mountain Conference” on “Facebook”. The home page will display the live service starting at 3 PM. As a reminder: social distancing will be essential. Face masks are encouraged.

Inurnment will be in the South Yard Cemetery in Bowdoin, Maine, summer 2020.

Condolences may be left at foxfh.com