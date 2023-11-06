Kieth Earl Norris (March 17, 1930 – November 1, 2023)

Kieth Earl Norris, 93, passed away in Green River, Wyoming, surrounded by family, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

He was born on March 17, 1930, in Green River, the son of Benjamin Norris and Bertha Marie Moyes.

Kieth attended schools in Green River and graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1948 before attending the University of Utah where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology.

He married Carol Rae Simpson in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 7, 1952, in the Salt Lake Temple; she preceded him in death on June 7, 2016.

Kieth was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He worked at FMC for over 30 years until his retirement in 1997.

Kieth enjoyed spending his time collecting trains, coins, Beanie Babies, working on puzzles, decorating for Christmas inside and outside his house, and doing yard work. He was an avid reader and above all else, he loved spending time with his family; especially the grandkids.

Survivors include his sons Kieth Norris Jr. and wife Dianne of Hixson, TN, Michael Ben Norris and wife Susan of Parker, CO; daughters Terilee Harmon and husband David, Maralee Toolson and husband Stewart, Leslie Kroupa and husband Dale all of Green River, WY; brother Ronald Norris of Renton, WA; grandchildren Sarah Hill (Michael), Siobhan Pehrson (Brandon), Joseph Norris (Anne), Brianne Fulton (Scott), Hannah Zajicek (Nathan), Larissa Taylor (Blake), David Harmon II (Amy), Ryan Harmon (Jackie), Steven Harmon (Lindsay), Mark Harmon (Whitney), Keith Harmon (Katie), Isaac Harmon, Cameron Harmon, Jared Harmon (Harizon), Brittney Johnson (Rob), Heidi Nielsen (Greg), Todd Toolson (Kelsi), Kelsey Harris (Eli), Courtney Stowell (Jason), Jacob Kroupa, Kristin Nilles (Mike) Katie Holcomb (Allen), Adam Kroupa, Stacia Sandall (Andrew), Braden Norris (Shauna), Tara Ottenstein (Caleb), Emma Chapple (Tyler); as well as 75 cherished great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Carol Rae Norris, parents Ben and Bertha Norris, brother Darrell Norris, and sister Shirley Pitchford.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, November 11, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 120 Shoshone Ave, Green River, WY. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services at the Church.

The interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery.

For those who cannot attend, services will be live-streamed at https://zoom.us/j/93175840343?pwd=cXBLdWpTRUZFTjhsbm9MQy8rdHd2dz09

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.