Kimberlee Carter (October 23, 1963 – June 26, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 2, 2020) — Kimberlee Carter, 56, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Sage View Care Center. She died following a lengthy illness. She was a life long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on October 23, 1963, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Louis Jerome Carter and Yvonne Allen.

Ms.Carter attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Kimberlee graduated in 1982 from Rock Springs High School in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Ms. Carter worked as a hairstylist at the En-ve Hair Salon for three years. Her ill health forced her retirement.

She enjoyed going to church, traveling, and crafting. She was known for her very bright and kind heart. Her smile lit up every room she walked in.

Kimberlee is survived by her mother, Yvonne Carter of Rock Springs, Wyoming; brother, Lou Carter of San Diego, California; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, one niece, two great-nieces, and one great-nephew.

Kimberlee is preceded in by her father Louis Carter, both maternal and paternal grandparents.

Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The family respectfully requests donations to be made in Kimberlee’s memory be made to Cowboys Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.