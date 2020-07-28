Kirt Ray Bascom (July 25, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 28, 2020) — Kirt Ray Bascom passed away at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming, on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Lori Ellis Bascom; son, Dillon Bascom; stepsons, Chad (Brandy) Moeller, and Casey (Lindsy) Moeller; stepdaughter, Melissa (Sammy) Fahrney; mother, LaVon Smuin-Bascom; sister, Michelle (Joey) McClelland; brother, Steven (Karen) Bascom; and foster brother, Tracey Navanick.

He is preceded in death by his father, Gary Lee Bascom, younger sister, Marsha Bascom, and father-in-law, Larry Ellis.

No funeral services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.