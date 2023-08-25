Kodin John Mahana-Johnston (June 18, 2023 – August 15, 2023)

Kodin John Mahana-Johnston, two months, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Granger, Wyoming.

He was born June 18, 2023, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Skylar Herchel Johnston and Shaleena Lyn Mahana.

Kodin was a dedicated member of Foothills Apostolic Church.

He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his parents, Skylar Herchel Johnston and Shaleena Lyn Mahana of Granger, Wyoming; one adopted sister, Alyssa-Nichole Campton; godparent, Wolfgang Dittman; paternal grandparents, Bradley and Lauren Johnston and Brandy and Steve Rollins; maternal grandparents, James Mahana and Becky Puls; step-grandma Pamela Collings; Great grandparents Butch Meyers, Jerry and Lenora Gaub, and Connie and Wayne Berry; several aunts and uncles including Kylee Mahana, Wiatt Campton, Andrew Jenkins, Rogue Rollins, River Clark, Kynlee Johnston, Kade Johnston, RJ Johnston, Reganne Johnston and many more.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Alya River Mahana-Johnston; Rowan Lorae Mahana-Johnston; and grandmother, Saundra Lyn Mahana.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the Green River Bible Baptist Church, 800 Homestead Drive, Pioneer Park, Green River, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com