Kreston Michael Sanchez (August 2, 1978 – January 16, 2024)

Kreston Michael Sanchez, 45, left us far too soon on January 16th, 2024.

He was born on August 2, 1978, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the youngest son of Nick Sanchez and Pam Overy.

Kreston graduated from Green River High School with the class of 1997 before attending the University of Wyoming.

His infectious smile never failed to light up a room. A true free spirit, Kreston found his solace in the outdoors, whether he was camping or hunting. His love for playing the guitar and the Denver Broncos was only surpassed by his love for spending time with family and friends.

Kreston was a cherished member of the Sanchez family. He is survived by his; daughters Allison and Kynlie Sanchez of Evanston, WY; life partner and best friend Carissa Ramirez of Green River, WY; brothers Troy Sanchez, and Bart Sanchez and wife Weslee of Green River, WY; niece Sydnee Sanchez of Jackson Hole, WY; as well as several beloved aunts, uncles, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Nick and Pam Sanchez.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com