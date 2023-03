Kristy Kay Kaumo Anselmi, 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Vase Funeral Chapels, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.