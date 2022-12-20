Kylee P. Douglas (December 4, 1997 – December 13, 2022)

Kylee P. Douglas

Kylee P. Douglas, 25, passed away at her home in Los Angeles, California on December 13, 2022.

She was born on December 4, 1997, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of David W. Burnett and Hillarie Russell.

Kylee graduated from Western Wyoming Community College with the class of 2013.

She married Colin Pryce in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 7, 2022.

Kylee was a free spirit who lived to spend her time traveling and seeing the world.

Survivors include her husband Colin Pryce of CA; mother Hillarie Patreece Russell; father David William Burnett; grandmother Nancy Douglas; brothers Thomas Jay Stevenson, Wesley Asher Shingelton; sister Randy Miller; and many beloved friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather Richard W. Douglas, and grandmother Barbara Lance.

Funeral Services will take place at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.

A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m., Monday, December 26, 2022, at the funeral home.

Interment will take place in January of 2023 in the Samuel Taylor Cemetery in New Canton, Illinois.

