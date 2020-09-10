LaDana Dona (May 18, 1945 – September 4, 2020)

LaDana Dona, 75, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at the University of Utah Medical Center after suffering from a stroke.

She was born on May 18, 1945, the daughter of Victor and Murla Dona.

LaDana worked as a nurse for many years.

Survivors include her brother Norman Dona and wife Sherry; nieces Stacey Jacobson and husband Jake, Kelli Blanchard and husband Brendan; great-nieces Danyell, Aubryonna, Henley; and great-nephew Dakota.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family of LaDana respectfully requests that donations in her name be made to a charity of your choice.

Cremation will take place and private graveside services will be held.

