Landyn Nash Arnoldi Willmore (May 6, 2020)

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (May 8, 2020) — Landyn Nash Arnoldi Willmore, infant son of Sean Michael and Avalon Marie Arnoldi Willmore passed away on May 6, 2020, at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Landyn was only carried for a moment but will be loved for a lifetime. He was too special for this world.

Survivors include his parents Sean Michael and Avalon Marie Arnoldi Willmore of Rock Springs; one brother Gannon Arnoldi-Willmore of Rock Springs; grandparents Branden and Jennifer Gotschall, Robert and Nissa Homan, Michael Willmore, and Shawn and Lacey Arnoldi all of Rock Springs; great-grandparents are Joe and Frances Fernandez, Ernie and Hilma Dunn, and Mike Willmore all of Rock Springs; two aunts Katie Homan and Mandy Willmore; two uncles Brady Arnoldi and Josh Homan.

Cremation will take place.